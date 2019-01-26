NAB to produce Khwaja brothers before Court today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented in the Accountability Court on Saturday (today) in the Paragon Housing Society scam case.

According to details, officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce Khwaja brothers in the Accountability Court after completion of their physical remand.

Last year in November, the NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society s fraud.

Khwaja Saad and his brother were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court refused to extend their pre-arrest bail. He is accused of holding major shares in Paragon Housing Society, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.