‘NAB to take corruption cases to its logical end’

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau will continue its work to end the white collar cases within the jurisdiction of law.

Chairman NAB said this during his visit to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office on Wednesday. He was briefed by Director General (DG) NAB KP regarding mega corruption scandals.

Javed Iqbal said that despite the negative propaganda against the NAB, they will continue its work to end the corruption and adding that they have zero-tolerance against corruption.

“It is the top priority of NAB to take the mega corruption cases to its logical”, he added.

Chairman claimed that NAB has taken out mega corruption cases from the cupboards and files and had registered 440 references of corruption during the current year.

Though an organized propaganda is being carried out against the NAB, but it believes in competing it on the basis of its performance, he added.

He further added the all the mega corruption cases of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taken to logical end in a transparent manner based on merit, solid evidences and law.