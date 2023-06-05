NAB unearths Farah Gogi, husband’s 117 bank accounts

F.P. Report

LAHORE : In a big development in an inquiry into a corruption case against Farah Gogi, friend of PTI Chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the couple on June 8.

Quoting its sources, the TV channel reported on Tuesday that the NAB wanted to quiz them in connection with the revelation that they had 117 bank accounts.

Sources further disclosed that it had also come to light during inquiry that the couple owned four bank accounts in foreign countries.

Furthermore, they added, it had also been revealed that transactions worth over Rs4 billion were allegedly made through these accounts.

Sources told the channel that the investigators had also managed to trace properties worth over Rs1 billion registered in the names of both husband and wife.

Contrary to that, they explained, the assets shown by Farah to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in 2021 were valued at Rs970 million.

Not only that, sources added, 10 companies owned by the couple had also been traced.

Furthermore, the bureau, they elaborated, had succeeded in tracing Farah’s cash boy, who had told the investigators about transactions worth Rs860 million.

Moreover, the assets owned by the couple increased by 420 per cent during the last three years when Usman Buzdar was the Punjab chief minister, they said and added that both allegedly built properties worth over Rs1 billion between 2018 and 2021.

Sources told the channel that the anti-corruption watchdog had also managed to trace a luxury flat Farah and her husband owned in Dubai, and which was not disclosed to the FBR.

Similarly, they revealed, they owned 8 properties in Defence Housing Authority, Lahore, which also included a commercial plaza.

Likewise, they allegedly owned a four-kanal plot in Lahore’s Bahria Town.

Besides that investigators had also managed to trace a bungalow spreading over two kanals they owned in F-7 sector of Islamabad, sources told the channel.

During investigations, they added, the NAB had also found out that 19 cars were registered in the names of both Farah and Gujjar.