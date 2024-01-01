NAB warns public to be cautious of fraud and forgery

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday has warned the public to be careful to avoid fraud and forgery.

NAB has warned the public to avoid buying and selling files of unregistered housing schemes and not to provide any details on fake messages about ATM card blocking.

The National Accountability Bureau local chapter sources told APP that it has advised people to be careful of frauds through online trading of cryptocurrency, illegal deposits and private loan apps.

NAB has further directed the public not to believe in promises of high profits or unrealistic prizes, urging them to be wary of fake messages about multi-level marketing, online lottery and Benazir Income Support Program(BISP).

National Accountability Bureau sources further informed that online trading of foreign currency, fake online jobs and offers of visas are tactics of fraudsters, citizens should not provide their personal or bank account information, password or PIN code to anyone.

NAB sources advised people that instead of being tempted by high profits, be careful because caution is better than regret.