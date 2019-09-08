Nabi to retire from test cricket after Bangladesh match

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghanistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has unannounced he will retire from Test cricket after the match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan’s Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

The 34-year old has been a key part of Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, featuring in the country’s first-ever T20I and ODI, before appearing in their landmark maiden Test match against India in 2018.

“Test cricket is an important format that every cricketer wants to play,” Nabi said in a video statement released by the ACB.

“I have served Afghanistan for the last 18 years. It was my dream as well to help Afghanistan obtain Test status and that dream is realized now,” Nabi said.

“We have a maximum of 1-2 Test per year and I want, instead of me, that a young player gets to play, since the emerging youngsters are playing well in domestic cricket. I want them to get the chance they deserve so that we have a good Test team in the future as well,” he added.

Nabi has featured in his side’s first Test win, a seven-wicket victory in Dehradun over fellow red-ball newcomers Ireland in March 2019.

He confirmed that he will continue to represent his nation in the shorter formats.

“I will strive to play ODIs and T20Is for Afghanistan as long as I am able to,” he said.