Nabil to embassies, international organizations: Do not interfere

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Presidential candidate Rahmatullah Nabil at a news conference accused some embassies and international organizations of interference in the Afghan elections and said he is concerned about a dangerous crisis in the country.

“I speak to a number of international institutions and even embassies: If this time, once again, the people of Afghanistan feel that you have interfered in the elections, their doubts will turn into conviction and they will believe that you do not want Afghanistan to have a powerful government,” he said.

He warned that the country will face an electoral crisis if the situation is not controlled by the Independent Election Commission, or IEC, which, according to him, has ignored the demands of the election campaign teams over disputed votes.

Nabil, referring to the disputed 300,000 votes, said there are “many questions” surrounding the process that should be addressed.

Boycotting the vote recount process, Nabil said the election commission is trying to “justify” fraudulent votes.

“Unfortunately, the commission is acting partially in contravention of laws and regulations. In its two technical meetings with election campaigns teams, it (the IEC) did not convince the election campaign teams, and it has tried to justify fraud,” Nabil said.

Meanwhile, some supporters of Abdullah Abdullah’s campaign team warned that they will stand against “fraudulent votes.”

“Believe that a conspiracy is underway to divide Afghanistan,” said Humayun Humayun, a member of Abdullah’s Stability and Convergence team.

Supporters of the State Builder campaign team, led by President Ashraf Ghani, called on the IEC to announce the results at the earliest time possible. (TOLOnews)