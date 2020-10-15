NACTA chief directs to improve transparency

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) addressed the meeting of Board of Governors.

The meeting was attended by Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, MNA Jamil Ah-mad Khan, Federal Secre-taries of Interior, Defence, Law & Justice and Finance Division, Director Generals of Federal Agencies, all Provincial Home Secretaries and all Inspector General’s of Police.

In this meeting, key decisions were taken during the meeting with approval of all members’ board on a 14 points agenda and the matters discussed in the meeting. Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah urged to take more crucial steps to strengthen National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) as an institution, besides increasing its efficiency.

Federal Minister for Interior stressed that along with strengthening NAC-TA, the efficiency of the institution should also be increased as a think tank.

In addition, the financial and administrative proposals submitted by National Coordinator NACTA, Khalid Dad Lak was also on the agenda of the board of governors.

The federal minister, Ijaz Shah also stressed on transparent record keeping of finances and expenditures, along with this audit making should be completed on time, this will help controling corruption.

During the meeting, he minister cherished the role of NACTA in countering terrorism and its efforts in countering terrorist financing.

The Federal Minister of Interior, Ijaz Shah said, “This role is significant in context of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) measures undertaken by the country.”

On this meeting, the board of governors discussed and approved utility of budget as approved by the finance division. Approval of BPS Scale was also given by the Board members for NACTA along with the medical benefits in accordance to the rules and regulations as defined by Finance Division. Additi-onally, operationalization of available vehicles for the official utilities was also approved in the meeting.

A committee was shaped to examine the proposal of sanction seats in NACTA.

“I hope that NACTA will continue to serve with best of its abilities to serve the country in best of its interest” Ijaz Shah said.