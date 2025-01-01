Nadeen Ayoub makes history as first Palestinian Miss Universe 2025 contestant

(Web Desk): Dubai-based Palestinian Nadeen Ayoub has been named the first-ever representative of Palestine at Miss Universe 2025, blending her love for pageantry with a mission to amplify her people’s voice.

In an Instagram video, dressed in a white gown featuring tatreez embroidery—a traditional Palestinian art form symbolizing heritage and identity—she declared, “I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title, but with a truth.”

A trailblazer in pageantry, Nadeen previously made history in 2022 as the first Palestinian to compete in Miss Earth, placing in the top five. Alongside her studies in psychology, she advocates for mental health services in Gaza and highlights the challenges faced by children in conflict zones.

“At a time when the world is watching our homeland, I carry this responsibility deeply. This is more than a title—it’s a platform to speak for Palestine’s women and children,” she said.

Through her initiative, Saidat Falasteen, Nadeen showcases stories of resilience, creativity, and hope. “We are more than our struggles; we are women with dreams, talents, and voices to share with the world.

This is for every girl who dares to dream beyond the headlines,” she emphasized.

Nadeen will carry Palestine’s flag to Thailand for Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, using the global stage to promote visibility and empowerment.

“I’m proud to walk this path as Miss Palestine, a voice for those who deserve to be seen and heard,” she said.

From her Miss Earth success to this historic moment, Nadeen Ayoub is breaking barriers and celebrating Palestinian culture on the world stage.