Nadia Hussain apologises to FIA, demands action against fraudster

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actress and model Nadia Hussain has issued an apology to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after accusing one of its officers of bribery.

She clarified that her intention was never to malign the agency but to expose a fraudster misusing the name of a high-ranking officer to demand money.

Speaking to the media after recording her statement at the FIA Cybercrime Wing, Nadia Hussain stated that she had lodged a formal complaint against the scammer who allegedly attempted to extort money from her.

Clarification and apology

“I never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings, and I sincerely apologize if my statement offended any FIA officer. However, I firmly stand by my complaint and urge the authorities to take strict action against the fraudster,” she said.

Nadia Hussain emphasized that the biggest concern for her was that the scammer falsely used the name of a senior FIA official to demand a bribe. “Such fraudulent calls double the suffering of ordinary people. The authorities must take action to prevent such scams,” she added.

Following her viral video statement in which she alleged that an FIA officer demanded a bribe after her husband’s arrest in a bank fraud case, the FIA Cybercrime Wing initiated legal action. The agency sought court permission to conduct a forensic examination of her mobile phone, which has now been taken into custody.

Nadia Hussain confirmed that she had submitted evidence through the FIA’s online portal and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

FIA summons Nadia Hussain

The FIA summoned Nadia Hussain for further questioning, and a detailed statement will be recorded regarding the accusations she made. The agency has assured that all legal steps will be taken based on the forensic results and the evidence provided.

While reiterating her commitment to helping expose fraudsters, Nadia Hussain urged the FIA to take swift action and prevent innocent people from falling victim to such scams.