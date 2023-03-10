Nadim warns of consequences for opponents of IE govt

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Higher Education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, warned that they are ready to confront anyone who stands against the interim government, and he stressed that those who oppose the Islamic Emirate will be suppressed.

He made the remarks at graduation ceremony in Kandahar. “If you are hard-headed and make problems for the people of Afghanistan based on strangers’ agendas, then we are ready to confront you and we will suppress you,” Nadim said.

The acting minister said that those who undermine the interim government deserve death.

“Those who undermine the government whether that is via tongue, pen or undermining in practice, all of are committing rebellion, all of them deserve death,” he said.

Analysts called for negotiations as the best way to solve the current problems in the country.

“We want any issue that being solved, even if it is war, to be solved through negotiations,” said Shams Kamran, a social analyst.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said if anyone complains about those in charges, they should do so discreetly.