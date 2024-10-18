Nadir Shafi Dar appointed DG CAA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed Nadir Shafi Dar as permanent DG CAA.

As per details, Nadir Shafi has been appointed the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority for three years.

The Aviation Ministry has issued notification notification of appointing Nadir Shafi Dar as DG Civil Aviation Authority permanently, Earlier, Dar was working as the acting DG CAA.

Dar is an expert in the field of aviation and he has also rendered his services as DG Regulatory.

Earlier this year, the director general (DG) Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza’s resignation was sought over his failure to revive Pakistani flights to four European countries in the last four years.

The demand was made by the CAA Officers Association in a letter penned to the secretary of aviation. The DG CAA has failed to revive Pakistani flights to the four European countries despite the passage of four years, the letter read.

The suspension of Pakistani flights to European countries is causing billions of rupees in loss to the airlines. Appointment of a ‘professional’ DG CAA is the need of the hour to address the issue, the officers said in a letter written to the secretary of aviation.