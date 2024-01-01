NADRA assistant director arrested for issuing Pakistani ID to Afghans

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The assistant director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been arrested for issuing Pakistani identity cards to Afghan nationals.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi executed the operation that led to the arrest of the individual.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individual Nadeem Ali, employed at NARDA as assistant director, collaborated with his colleagues to issue these identity cards illegally.

The arrested officer was serving at the NADRA office located at Hospital Chowrangi in Karachi. While the primary suspect has been apprehended, the FIA is continuing raids to capture other individuals involved in the illegal activities.

Sources within the FIA have indicated that the investigation is in its final stages, with the identification of other responsible NADRA officials already accomplished.