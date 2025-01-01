NADRA closes CNIC services at post offices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially announced the suspension of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) services at post offices across the country.

The move aims to improve operational efficiency and ensure better resource utilization.

According to a statement issued by NADRA, registration counters will now be established in union councils nationwide. The authority clarified that only Pakistan Post’s existing equipment will be used at these new locations to avoid any wastage of resources.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities at post office facilities. NADRA expressed fears of potential cyber attacks targeting Pakistan Post sites, which contributed to the decision to discontinue CNIC-related services at these locations.

Officials stated that the equipment previously installed at post offices was underutilized and could be repurposed more effectively. By relocating CNIC registration operations to union councils, NADRA aims to streamline the registration process while ensuring improved data security and accessibility for the public.