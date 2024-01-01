NADRA fires DG Zulfiqar Ahmed over fake MBA degree

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has terminated the services of its Director General, Zulfiqar Ahmed after it was revealed that his academic credentials were fake.

An official notification regarding his dismissal has been issued.

NADRA had requested the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to verify Ahmed’s degrees. During the inquiry, it was discovered that his MBA degree from Mason University, USA, was fraudulent. Additionally, discrepancies were found in his BBA degree, as the name of the college mentioned at the time of issuance did not match its previous records.

The Islamabad High Court upheld HEC’s decision to revoke the equivalency of the MBA degree. Following this, NADRA issued a show-cause notice to Zulfiqar Ahmed, but he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

In light of the court’s ruling and Ahmed’s inadequate response, NADRA’s chairman decided to terminate his employment.