NADRA issues guidelines for CNIC cancellation after death

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a crucial reminder to citizens regarding the cancellation of identity cards for deceased individuals.

According to NADRA, under Section 17-A of the NADRA Ordinance, it is mandatory to cancel the CNIC of a deceased citizen within 60 days of their passing.

NADRA emphasised the importance of canceling the identity cards of deceased family members to prevent potential misuse.

Citizens are urged not to overlook this responsibility to ensure data security and compliance with the law.

For more details and updates, NADRA encourages the public to stay informed through its official social media platforms.

Earlier on December 11, the authorities announced to revolutionize the ID card application process in Karachi by installing automated self-service machines at high-traffic locations across the city.

These include NADRA mega centers, railway stations, airports, shopping malls, educational institutions, and government offices, making it easier for citizens to access essential identity card services.

Following the success of a trial in Islamabad, NADRA is rolling out these innovative kiosks to tackle the persistent issue of long queues at its centers. The machines will streamline the process for renewing ID cards, obtaining lost ones, and applying for Child Registration Certificates (Form B).

Citizens can use the kiosks to input their basic information, complete biometric verification, and take photographs. They will also have the option to choose between urgent or normal processing. Upon completion, the machine will generate a QR code, which can be used to pay fees via JazzCash, Easypaisa, or credit and debit cards.

According to NADRA Assistant Director Ammar Haider, the service will first launch at NADRA mega centers in Karachi and then expand to other public locations. The goal is to make the process faster and more accessible for the city’s residents.

The entire process is automated, ensuring efficiency and convenience. ID cards will be delivered within 15 to 30 days after completing the application. This new system is expected to save time and reduce the hassle often associated with visiting NADRA offices.

By strategically placing these machines in high-footfall areas, NADRA aims to bring its services closer to citizens, making identity card applications a seamless and hassle-free experience for Karachiites.