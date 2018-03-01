NADRA issues ID card to 75-year-old new Muslim convert woman for Umrah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued ID card to a 75-year-old new Muslim convert woman since she wished to offer Umrah.

Haleema, 75, recently converted her faith to Islam and expressed a wish to offer Umrah. However, she was unable to attain ID card because of having no family.

Living in an retirement home, she had no mother, father, children and relatives to help her attain the ID card in order to offer the religious ritual.

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin took notice of the matter and issued the ID card within one day.

The notice was taken after several internet users raised their voice for Haleema’s appeal. They demanded NADRA to fulfill one of the last wishes of the old lady.

After attaining her ID card, it was told that Haleema will now leave to offer Umrah in a few days.

