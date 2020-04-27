NADRA Offices yet to reopen despite govt announcement

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Citizens waiting to receive financial assistance through “Ehsaas Kifalat” program have protested against the government as NADRA offices in the city are still under closure due to the lockdown.

Protestors blocked both roads outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)’s Shimla Pahari mega center. One protester, Gujjarpura’s Muhammad Yousuf lost consciousness because of the intense heat and had to be given emergency medical treatment by Rescue 1122.

The protesters pleaded that the government should either reopen NADRA offices or use some alternate method to provide them assistance as they are being directed by Ehsaas Kifalat centers to NADRA centers and vice versa.

NADRA spokesman Faiq Chachar has said that they are yet to receive a notification from the government in this regard but as soon as they do, NADRA centers would be reopened.