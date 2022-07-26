NADRA successfully deploys its ‘IT turnkey solution’ in Pilot phase of Digital Census

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: After successful testing of Digital Census solution, NADRA deployed Digital Census Solution in pilot phase of country’s first digital census.

Pilot phase of digital census has already commenced in 429 census blocks of 83 Tehsil across four provinces including AJK and GB from July 20.

The Second Census Monitoring Committee on the progress of pilot phase in Digital Census presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Mr. Ahsan Iqbal held at Ministry of Planning and Development.

The representatives from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Finance Ministry, NADRA, Council of Common Interests, NTC, and all provinces including AJK and GB were present on the occasion.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik while addressing the meeting said, “Developing digital solution for digital census’ using modern Agile Methodology in just three weeks-time was indeed an uphill task.

Considering it a call of duty [National] NADRA Software Developers worked their fingers to the bones from dawn to dusk and successfully developed the comprehensive solution within the squeezed timeframe. The future of country’s democracy and economy hinges on an accurate census numbers.”

Chairman NADRA informed about the progress of the pilot phase of the digital census being carried out that during the ongoing pilot phase of the digital census so far 59,569 Structures, 58, 882 Household have been listed and 74,536 populations have been enumerated.

He informed the meeting that the comprehensive digital solution included development and deployment of android based house listings & enumeration application synchronized with global positioning system (GPS) and geographical information system (GIS), Data center services, Call center services, establishment of technical support centers at each tehsil level along with online web portal for general public with other allied services. The system will ensure accuracy, accountability and transparency throughout the process.

The android-based census digital applications have online & offline support with Seamless data synchronization feature. The system will continue to support PBS in all three stages of census i.e. pre census stage, census stage and post census stage, he added. NADRA is also extending data center services for centralized repository of census data along with digital imageries at PBS.

In addition to that an exclusive web portal along with call-center services has also be developed. A user-friendly web-based portal has a self-enumeration feature which enables the general public to register in case of their non-availability at the time of census.

It is also pertinent to mention that The Council of Common Interest (CCI) directed to conduct the Digital Census using modern digital technology.

As a result Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) signed an agreement with NADRA on June 20 for preparation of a comprehensive Digital solution for carrying out the first ever Digital Census in the country in 2022.