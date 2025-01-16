NADRA to launch new mobile app, announces Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to launch a new mobile app as Pak ID web portal will be permanently shutdown.

The Pak ID website, which provides NADRA related services, will be shut down permanently from January 17 (tomorrow).

Mohsin Naqvi said a decision has been made to launch the NADRA mobile app to replace the website in order provider better and secure facilities to people.

Naqvi explained that citizens, especially Pakistanis living abroad, faced difficulties in using the website, particularly when uploading fingerprints and required documents.

He also highlighted that fraudulent elements were involved in assisting with the creation of fake identity documents through counterfeit websites, and attempts were being made to misuse citizens’ personal information. To curb these activities, the website will be shut down from January 17, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have taken strict notice of these fraudulent activities. NADRA, in collaboration with other institutions, is ensuring action against these elements.

He said the mobile app has been significantly improved to provide better services.

Naqvi added that all services, including ID cards, NICOP, POC, B-form, and FRC, will be available on the mobile app, enabling citizens to complete all documentation procedures from home.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that three new regional centers will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The new regional offices will begin operations by March 31. The establishment of these offices will facilitate better communication between NADRA officials and citizens, and improve service delivery in remote areas.