The Chairman-in- Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSEC) and Swedish Foreign Minister Ms. Ann Linde called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation at their common border. According to the reports, the co-chair of the Minsk Group in OSCE on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict called on the parties for immediate de-escalation and steps to resolve unresolved issues. The hostilities between the warring neighbors had resumed over the last several days and a local battle started between both Armies.

According to the statement of the Armenian military department, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are using artillery, armored vehicles, and firearms of various calibers. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blamed Armenia for the deliberate escalation of tensions on the border. The Azeri Foreign Ministry said that Armenian military is targeting the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin, as well as the intensive shelling of the Armenian military positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Kel-bajar and Lachin regions, which shows that the Armenian side is purposefully aggravating the situation. Armenia reported that due to continuation of local fighting on the border, at least four people were injured, and 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azeri troops during the battle.

The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh had been under contention between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union since 1992. Last year a war broke out between the two neighbours over disputed territory during the last quarter of the year and Russian brokered a peace deal between the two rivals. Presently, the Russian military is deployed in the contesting region for peacekeeping purposes, while Putin is actively playing the role of a Policeman in Central and Eurasian regions. According to reports, Russian Diplomats were in negotiations with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the two nations agreed on a ceasefire on November 16. Although, Swedish Foreign Minister and Chair OSCE had raised her voice for restoration of Peace in the region, Putin’s aides successfully managed the situation in their neighborhood.