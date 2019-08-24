Naheed Esar introduced as deputy foreign minister as government leaders end rift

KABUL ( Khaama Press): Naheed Esar has assumed office as the deputy foreign minister as government leaders put an end to a rift which prevented the introduction of Esar.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani appointed Naheed Esar as deputy foreign minister for resources management few weeks ago.

However, her introduction was postponed due to the differences and rift between the President and foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

Meawhile, the sources said the government leaders put an end to the differences due to the meddling by Abdul Rab Rasool Sayyaf.

The Office of Chief of Executive said in a statement the issue has resolved and Ms. Esar can assume office as deputy foreign minister.