Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Being labelled as a hit couple after their first appearance together on screen in Ishaqzaade, a lot was expected out of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s second venture together.

Namaste England, a sequel spin-off of the blockbuster Namaste London takes you on a journey of love from the lanes of Amritsar to the streets of Europe. But the magic of international waters and the chemistry of the lead couple couldn’t help the film sail through its first rocky weekend. Earning only INR 4.75 crores in three days, Namaste England is one of the biggest flops of this year.

Despite getting a release during a festival and a partial holiday weekend, Namaste England couldn’t handle the competition from the other release at the box-office, Badhaai Ho. As of now, it looks like the film will finish its lifetime collection around INR 12 crores.

Advertisements