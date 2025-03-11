Nangarhar launches rupee ban campaign

NANGARHAR (TOLONews): Local officials in Nangarhar province have announced the launch of a campaign to prevent the use of Pakistani rupees in the remaining areas of the province.

They added that to limit the circulation of Pakistani currency, a joint commission comprising various institutions has been established, aiming to eliminate the use of rupees and fully promote the Afghan currency.

In some districts of Nangarhar, transactions using Pakistani rupees have already been banned. However, residents of Momand Dara, Dur Baba, Spin Ghar, Nazyan, Ghani Khel, Achin, and Lal Pur districts still conduct limited trade using the rupee.

“In Nangarhar province, under the leadership of the governor, we have formed a committee to promote the Afghan currency in districts where the rupee is still in circulation. Our goal is to preserve the value of our national currency and ensure that all transactions are conducted in afghani,” stated Azizullah Mustafa, the deputy governor of Nangarhar.

Residents of Nangarhar urge the interim government to prevent transactions using foreign currencies and take legal action against violators.

“From Torkham to Bati Kot district, the Pakistani rupee is used almost everywhere. When we make payments, we ask for afghani, but in return, we receive rupees, which are not useful for us,”said Mohammad Khan, a resident of Nangarhar.

“In some districts of Nangarhar, the rupee is still in circulation. We want this practice to stop, and the government’s decision in this regard is a good step” stated Haroon Bacha, a resident of Nangarhar.

“We must conduct our daily transactions in afghani. This not only benefits the country’s economy but also contributes to financial stability. Our request to the government is to take legal action against those who use rupees for transactions,” said Mustafa, a resident of Nangarhar.

The Commission for Preventing the Use of Pakistani Rupees and Promoting the Afghan Currency has decided that all individuals using rupees must convert their accounts to Afghanis by the 30th of Hamal 1404 (solar year). Otherwise, serious action will be taken against them.