Naqeebllah’s close friend shot dead in D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A bullet-riddled body of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s friend was found and a young man who was present at the tribal youth in Islamabad which was arranged in a protest against the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Police told the private news channel that the deceased was identified as Aftab Mehsud and his body was found from an under construction house in Naqshband Town, DI Khan.

Father of the deceased, registered a case against unidentified persons and after the post-mortem the body was handed over to the family.

Earlier in February, elders and youth of tribal areas stage a sit-in Islamabad to protest the killing of Naqeebullah in a fake police encounter in Karachi.

The protestors demanded the arrest of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who is wanted for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah.

Aftab is said to be one of the close friend of Naqeebullah and was an active participant of the protest.

