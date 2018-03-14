Naqeebullah murder case: Absconder Rao Anwar requests SC to unfreeze bank accounts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The high profile absconding Karachi police officer in the Naqeebullah murder case, Rao Anwar requested the supreme court of Pakistan to unfreeze his bank accounts which were seized on the court orders.

This was revealed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it received another letter from Rao Anwar.

Rao Anwar was accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a fake encounter in Malir on January 13, the investigation team proved that the youth were killed in a fake encounter.

Later, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, has taken suo motu notice of the case. At a hearing on February 13, the court had revealed Rao’s first letter claiming innocence and seeking an impartial inquiry.

During today’s hearing, the bench noted that it was yet to be confirmed if the second letter was indeed from the suspended SSP. However, it was made part of the court record.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja informed the court that both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are cooperating with the Sindh police in finding the absconding the Rao Anwar.

Khawaja stressed that the police are making efforts to arrest the other absconding suspects.

The chief justice then ordered the Sindh police chief to give the court an in-camera briefing on the next hearing regarding the CCTV footage of Anwar’s botched escape bid from the Islamabad airport earlier.

Director General (DG) Airports Security Force (ASF) Major General Ali Abbas Haider has also been summoned at the next hearing, which will be held at the court’s Karachi registry on March 16.

