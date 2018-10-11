Naqeebullah murder case: ATC gives final chance to police to submit report on absconding suspects

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has give a final chance to SSP Rizwan Ahmad Khan, investigation officer (IO) of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case on Thursday to submit a report regarding the absconding suspects.

During the hearing, former SSP and main accused Rao Anwar along with others accused of the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah appeared before the court. SSP Dr Rizwan was also in court for the hearing.

The IO submitted a report to the court, which apprised the judge that efforts to arrest the absconding suspects are under way. The report said the suspects will be apprehended soon.

The court rejected the report presented by Dr Rizwan and gave a final chance to the IO to submit a report on the absconding suspect.

The hearing was then adjourned till October 31.

Earlier this year, shopkeeper and aspiring model Mehsud and three others were shot dead in a police ‘encounter.’ Anwar and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing.

However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Anwar, after charges against him were not proved.

