Naqeebullah murder case: ATC to indict accused on May 19

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) will frame the accused at the next hearing on May 19 in the Naqeebullah murder case.

The ATC was hearing a 27-years old Naqeebullah Mehsud case, as he was killed along with three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a ‘fake encounter’.

The main accused was also brought to court today in high security along with the other 12 accused. The investigating officer was also present in the court.

During the hearing the family of Naqeebullah submitted a petition citing their reservations over Anwar’s detention in the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt instead of the central prison.

Arguments pertaining to the provision of B-class jail facilities to Anwar and Anwar’s bail plea will be heard in the next hearing.

On Saturday, Anwar had filed his bail petition, stating that geo-fencing and joint investigation reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information.

The case hearing has been adjourned until May 19.

