Naqeebullah murder case: Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail appeal  

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed has filed his bail petition in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others when they were murdered in the fake encounter in Karachi.

Qamar Ahmed was present in the court during the hearing of the case. The other accused in the case including suspended SSP Rao Anwar and others were also present in the court.

The court issued a notice to government lawyers, Beromal and Nawaz Karim, for arguments over the bail petition but the latter refused receipt.

The court was surprised and remarked that the lawyers refused to accept the notices despite the court writing to Sindh High Court to send government lawyers for the case.

During the hearing, Anwar was also present in the court, yet again without handcuffs despite earlier protests by the Naqeebullah’s family against protocol for the suspended police officer.

Moreover, jail authorities have exempted Anwar from wearing the orange jacket, which is compulsory for every under trial accused to wear.

At Saturday’s hearing police also presented report on absconders in the case, including Shoaib Shooter, Amanullah Marwat and others.

According to the police, they were making all out efforts to arrest the absconders, traces of whom have not been found yet.

The hearing was adjourned till May 28.

