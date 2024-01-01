Naqvi assures all-out support to Balochistan govt

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday the centre would support the Balochistan government through all means to eradicate the evil of terrorism.

He made these remarks in a presser flanked with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in which he said the federal government was willing to work with and support the Balochistan government. Naqvi said, “The aim of my visit is to let you all and the people of Balochistan know that the federal interior minister is standing behind the Balochistan chief minister.”

“Whatever decision he (Bugti) makes, we will support him,” Naqvi stated. The incidents of terrorism targeting innocent people is highly condemnable and unacceptable and those involved will face the consequences of their actions soon,” he said.

There is no need of a grand operation against these militants as they will be tackled easily through one SHO,” he said. Mentioning that the whole leadership was in deep grief over the recent attacks, he said “Such incidents are absolutely intolerable and together, we will close the door to these incidents. Those thinking that they can relay their message or scare us by these incidents will soon receive a ‘good message’.” “We have to pursue those who are planning these [attacks], perpetrating this and forming this entire strategy,” Naqvi affirmed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reiterated the resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the province.

Addressing media along with representative of the allied parties in Quetta on Tuesday, he said we will never sit silent over the incidence of terrorism and will take every possible measure to curb it. Condemning the recent incident of terror in strong words, he said from today we will not listen to propaganda tools that are aimed at getting sympathy and will take robust action against all involved in spoiling peace of the land. He said some forces are maligning government through propaganda after acquiring sympathy through different means. He said all those political forces who keep soft corners for the spoilers of peace should rethink.

The Chief Minister said to fight the war against terrorism and restore peace in the province, we will improve response time on highways while the capacity of CTD and police will also be enhanced. Smart kinetic approach will be adopted to target these terrorist elements. He said there is no good or bad violence, we have to deal all kind of violence equally.

The Chief Minister said we have all circumstantial evidences of this intelligence driven war that is aimed at weakening the state. He said some people are also becoming its part indirectly and unknowingly. He said they are advised not to become part of their propaganda tools.

The Chief Minister said door of dialogue is always open for those who want to surrender for peace otherwise no one will be allowed to spread violence. He categorically said the government will establish its writ no matter how strong measures will be taken. To a question, he said regarding missing person the government made a commission and 84 percent of the cases have been resolved, but, unfortunately in every dialogue the parties put other demands than staying focused on resolving this specific issue.

Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered in Quetta: The funeral prayers of the security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan were offered at F.C Headquarters in Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander Balochistan Corps, IGFC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan and other civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayer. After the funeral prayers, the dead bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas. They will be buried with full military honours.

Fourteen security personnel having fought gallantly made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in Balochistan. According to ISPR, security forces killed twenty-one terrorists involved in numerous heinous attacks against innocent civilians and security personnel in Balochistan.