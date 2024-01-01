Naqvi assures Nation of positive outcome as ICC meeting is postponed again

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that today’s ICC meeting regarding the Champions Trophy has been postponed, but assured the nation that the outcome would exceed public expectations.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi said that the decision on ICC Champions Trophy is yet to be finalised but once a decision is finalised, they will be informed promptly.

“We will not disappoint the nation. Once a final decision is made, we will inform you,” Naqvi said. “The results will go beyond the expectations of the people.”

Regarding the state of domestic cricket, Naqvi outlined plans to improve the condition of grounds across the country.

“We are working to enhance the grounds, and where grounds do not exist, we will acquire land to build them,” he stated. “The work on this has already begun. At the domestic level, we need to empower all aspects of the game so we can produce better players.”

Naqvi also highlighted the importance of improving facilities in areas where cricket tournaments are not currently held. “Our goal is to have the stadium in Peshawar ready, and we aim to organise tournaments in cities where they are not taking place at the moment.”

In response to a question about the ICC meeting, Naqvi confirmed that it had been postponed and reiterated that the public would be updated as soon as a resolution is reached.

“I cannot speak on any terms before the meeting concludes,” he added. “The goal is to make the best decision for both Pakistan’s cricket and the international cricket community.”

While emphasising Pakistan’s positive role in global cricket, Naqvi further said that Pakistan is contributing positively, and we will continue to do so.

“If the ICC suffers a loss, it will affect global cricket. However, I am hopeful that things will improve in due course.”, he said.

In a major breakthrough on Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly agreed to adopt a ‘hybrid model’ for the global tournaments hosted in Pakistan and India until 2027.

Confusion surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy venue has yet to be resolved, as the ICC has not announced a verdict, despite several meetings being called and eventually postponed.

But in a major breakthrough today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly agreed to adopt a ‘hybrid model’ for the global tournaments hosted in Pakistan and India until 2027.

According to a report by Cricinfo, the ‘hybrid model’ will allow Pakistan and India to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. The agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between ICC chief Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

ICC has three global events scheduled in Pakistan and India between 2024 and 2027: the Champions Trophy in Pakistan (February 2025), the women’s ODI World Cup in India (2025), and the men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka (2026). Sources revealed that a Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy was scheduled for December 7 but it was later postponed.