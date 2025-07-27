Naqvi briefs PM Shehbaz on Balochistan’s security and pilgrims’ policy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the security situation in Balochistan and a new policy concerning pilgrims.

According to details surfaced on Sunday, during the meeting, the interior minister briefed the prime minister on the updated policy for pilgrims. In response, the prime minister instructed the aviation minister to arrange special flights for pilgrims.

The security situation in Balochistan was also reviewed. The prime minister was briefed on current developments and directed the Interior Minister to commence work on the Gwadar Safe City project.

Separately, few days back, PM Shehbaz has announced the restoration of the educational quota for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in medical colleges and engineering universities.

According to details surfaced on Thursday, the announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of tribal elders at the Prime Minister’s House. The delegation, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, held a jirga with the prime minister to discuss public order and development in the merged districts. In response to longstanding concerns, PM Shehbaz confirmed that the federal government would reinstate the quota system to ensure access to professional education for students from these areas.

The delegation welcomed the decision and expressed satisfaction over the government’s commitment to the region’s development.