Naqvi directs improving facilities for passengers at Lahore Airport

LAHORE (INP): Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi has said that the immigration counters at Lahore Airport will be increased for the convenience of the passengers leaving for abroad.

He along with Minister for Aviation and Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif paid two hours long visit to Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Friday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the facilities available to passengers at the airport, the federal ministers emphasized the need for improvements.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the immigration counters will be increased for the convenience of the passengers going abroad and the lengthy and 3-tiered search process will be made easier and faster. He also ordered immediate resolution of the immigration issues and increasing facilities for passengers.

The federal ministers instructed concerned authorities from ASF, ANF, and Customs to devise a comprehensive plan within the next 24 hours in this regard. Khawaja Asif stated that after the successful implementation at Lahore Airport, the simplified search process will also be implemented at other airports as well.

The Interior minister directed to increase the number of immigration counters at the arrival and departure terminal to save passengers from the hassle of waiting. He added that a final plan in this regard should be presented within three days.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of providing maximum facilities to passengers through out-of-the-box initiatives. Besides reviewing the facilities available to passengers at the airport, he also observed the search process of ANF, ASF and Customs.

The Interior Minister also chaired a high-level meeting in the committee room of the airport. The federal ministers gave necessary instructions to the relevant authorities to enhance facilities for the passengers. Deputy DG Civil Aviation Authority, Director FIA Lahore Director Sarfraz Work, representatives of ASF, Customs and Allama Iqbal International Airport attended the meeting.