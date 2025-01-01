Naqvi dismisses rumours of army chief replacing Zardari as president

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called for restraint from political debates during the sacred days of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram), stressing the importance of national unity and religious harmony.

During a media talk in Rohri on Saturday, Naqvi emphasized that “politics should be set aside for two days” to preserve the sanctity and peace of Muharram. He stated that more than one million mourners were participating in the Rohri procession, which he described as the largest and oldest mourning procession in Pakistan.

“Special security arrangements have been made, and all Muharram processions are proceeding peacefully across the country,” he said, adding that credit for this peaceful environment goes to the country’s security agencies.

To a journalist’s question about the possible removal of President Asif Ali Zardari and an alleged plan to install the army chief as president through a constitutional amendment, Naqvi dismissed the speculation and urged the public “not to pay attention to social media rumours”.

“This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the politicians, the government, and the military establishment are united,” the minister asserted, adding that certain elements are “troubled” by this unity. “Let’s avoid politics for two days.”

Touching on security operations, Naqvi stated that Pakistan has made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and warned that “the fate of the gangs of robbers in katcha areas will be no different from terrorists defeated in KP.” He reaffirmed that joint efforts will continue to root out terrorism across the country.

Highlighting the scale of the Muharram arrangements, the minister said:

27,000+ processions are being taken out across Pakistan today.

7,598 majalis are scheduled on Saturday.

The government ensured roads remain open and people face minimal inconvenience.

Naqvi concluded his address by praising the coordination between the federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and the military in maintaining order during Muharram, and once again urged the nation to unite in peace and avoid divisive political rhetoric during these solemn days.