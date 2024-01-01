Naqvi expresses grief over deaths of Chinese nationals in Karachi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Monday to express condolence over the death of two Chinese nationals in Karachi blast.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, the Interior Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chinese citizens.

He apprised the Chinese Ambassador about all the details of the blast and the progress in the investigation. He said the entire Pakistani nation shares the grief with their Chinese brethren.

The Interior Minister said the elements involved in this tragic incident will be brought to justice.

He said the security of the Chinese brethren working for the development of Pakistan is government top priority.

He termed the incident as an attack on Pakistan-China friendship, saying that such will not be tolerated.