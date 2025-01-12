Naqvi, Fazlur Rehman discuss peace efforts in Kurram

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire after him and discuss critical national issues.

During the meeting, both leaders deliberated on matters of mutual interest, including the overall political and security situation in the country. A major focus of the discussion was on measures to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the conflict-affected Kurram district.

Both Naqvi and Fazl expressed satisfaction with the timely arrival of relief goods convoys to Parachinar. The interior minister assured that all stakeholders had been taken into confidence to resolve the issues in Kurram and emphasised the government’s commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

“Some elements have deliberately distorted the Kurram issue, but we remain steadfast in our resolve to bring stability to the area,” Naqvi stated.

He also appreciated the Grand Jirga’s sincere efforts in improving the situation in Kurram, calling their role pivotal in fostering dialogue and reconciliation among local communities.

Naqvi praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his positive contributions to Pakistani politics, acknowledging his role as a key leader in addressing national challenges. He conveyed his good wishes for the JUI-F chief’s health and well-being.