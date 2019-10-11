Naqvi holds CM Sindh responsible for increasing street crimes in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Opposition Leader In the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Friday held Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, responsible for rapid increase in street crimes in Karachi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in his statement said, as many as 18 people have been killed in targeted action, recently in the metropolis. He said street crimes are on the rise in city’s central, east and west districts.

Naqvi also criticised the provincial chief executive for frequent change of Inspector General of Police (IGPs) in the province. “The frequent change in the police leadership, disrupts continuity of the policies to maintain peace in the province”, he continued.

In the recent past, the port-city has witnessed rapid increase in the street crimes, in which several people were deprived of their valuable belongings and a varsity student named Misbah was shot dead.

It is pertinent to mention the Sindh Police has set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi.

The police department has prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel who perform their duties on bikes to root out rising street crimes.