Naqvi: India yet communicate about participation in Champion Trophy

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed Friday that it has not been communicated to PCB whether the Indian cricket team has declined to play the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan next year as reported by the Indian media.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, will host the Feb 19-March 9 tournament.

Due to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events. While speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Naqvi acknowledged that for the past two months, there have been reports in the Indian media related to the team’s travel plans.

“We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this,” Naqvi said.

“Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB,” he said.

“We want cricket to be devoid of politics. No sport in the world should have these kinds of politics. We will continue the preparations for the Champions Trophy that you’re currently seeing, and God willing, it will be a successful event,” he went on to say.

When asked by a reporter if Pakistan will adopt a hybrid model for the tournament, Naqvi said that he would have to take the matter to the government and enforce whatever decision they make.

“For the past few years, Pakistan has continued to show good gestures, and we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures each time,” Naqvi said. He expressed hope that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would announce the matches’ schedule soon. “From what I know, every country wants the Champions Trophy to take place here. I’m in contact with several boards and various members have expressed their desire to come play in Pakistan.

“I hope that, God willing, everyone will be patient and coolheaded and play the tournament where it is happening,” he said. Pakistan is determined to hold the entire 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 in three cities — Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

To address logistical and security concerns, it suggested staging all of India’s matches in Lahore, which is near the Wagah border, to simplify arrangements.

India has not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. Last year, the BCCI declined to send a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to a hybrid format with later stages held in Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan did visit India soon after for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they fell short of reaching the semi-finals. The upsetting development comes as during his visit to Islamabad on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in October, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar had reportedly discussed the possibility of the Indian cricket team coming to Pakistan for the ICC event, the media reports added.

Following the meeting, hopes were raised about cricket normalcy as this was the first direct conversation of this level since 2015 between nations with an acrimonious past.

Following this cordial meeting, a thaw in relations seemed possible, sparking speculation about the resumption of cricket ties.