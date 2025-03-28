Naqvi reviews measures for Afghan citizen cardholders’ return

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi reviewed on Friday the measures for the return of Afghan citizen cardholders.

According to details, the meeting chaired by Naqvi, which took place to assess the progress on the repatriation efforts, focused on the government’s strategies for ensuring a smooth process.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of maintaining a cordial attitude towards foreign nationals during their return. “The process of the return of Afghan citizen cardholders will be carried out with full cooperation from both federal and provincial governments,” said Naqvi.

The meeting revealed that all preparations for the return of Afghan citizen cardholders had been completed. Efforts, including house-to-house visits, had already commenced to inform the cardholders about the repatriation process. The relevant authorities had ensured the availability of holding centres, food, and healthcare facilities for those returning.

Furthermore, Naqvi mentioned that a committee had been formed following the recommendations of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur. The committee was tasked with overseeing the smooth execution of the return process.

In the second phase of the programme, Afghan citizen cardholders were given a deadline to voluntarily leave Pakistan by March 31, 2023.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry would also visit the provinces to address any challenges arising during the return process. “Continuous communication between the federal and provincial governments will ensure a smooth return for the Afghan citizens,” Naqvi assured.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary of Interior and other relevant officials from concerned departments.