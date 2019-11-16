Narcotics case: Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till Nov 30

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A special court has extended the judicial remand of PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah till November 30 in the 15kg heroin recovery case, on Saturday.

During the hearing, Sanaullah’s defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant it the complete record of the case against its client.

“We have not been granted record and the list of witnesses in the case,” the defence counsel argued.

To this, the court directed the counsel to give in writing what record was needed.

The ANF had arrested Sanaullah on July 1, claiming to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine upto Rs1 million.