Narcotics cases: PHC makes video obligatory

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has made mandatory provision of video for the police, Anti-Narcotics Force, Narcotics Control, Customs and Excise and Narcotics Eradication Teams for narcotics recovery from the accused in legal proceedings.

The directive issued by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in a narcotics recovery case will be implemented from April 15th next. Justice Ibrahim Khan in his verdict directed the law enforcers to adopt this new method for error-free proceedings from April 15th 2023. The reason behind filming a video of the narcotics recovery will help save the innocent people from induction in narcotics cases.

The decision said if officials did not have a mobile camera for making a video than the investigation team will be responsible for providing a camera for filming the video of recovery. The decision also bound the lower courts to adopt the new method of video evidence in cases related to narcotics recovery.

PHC rejects policemen’s bail in murder: Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has rejected bails of two policemen alleged murderers involved in killing of Jahan Zeb College’s student in the premises of Banr police station, on Monday.

According to prosecution, policemen namely Safeer Ullah and Nawab abducted Ubaid Khan from Banr chowk and then tortured within police station while latterly killed him.

The prosecution argued that both policemen Safeer Ullah and Ubaid were identified in the premises of local Magistrate while several other police personnel are behind the bars in the same offense.

It is worthy to mention that police department conducted inquiry in this regard following public protests on larger scale while Safeer Ullah and Ubaid were took in custody along with other policemen involved in the murder. The petitioners had approached PHC following rejection of bail petitions by honorable trial court. Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s single bench of Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan rejected bail petitions after conclusion of arguments.