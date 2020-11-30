Narowal Sports Complex case: PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal to be indicted on Dec 7

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad decided Monday to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal and others in Narowal Sports Complex reference on December 7.

The former interior minister appeared before the court of Judge Asghar Ali amid tight security.

The court while ordering to provide copies of the reference to Ahsan Iqbal and other accused fixed December 7 for indictment. Talking to media outside the court, Ahsan Iqbal termed the NAB cases as a vendetta against those who took part in the development of the country.

He alleged that cases made on the wish of Prime Minister Imran Khan were nothing but a joke and have caused embarrassment for the country around the world.

He challenged the PM to prove corruption allegations against him and said he had issued Rs3200billion for development projects and no one can claim even a RS32 corruption against him.

He said Narowal Sports Complex project was got approved from all the concerned forums. He said the government has a hidden agenda s it wanted to give cover to those who built Kartarpur Corridor. Ahsan said Rs17billion were spent on Kartarpur project and even its PC-1 was not approved. Ahsan said Rs400billion corruption has been surfaced in Sugar and flour scandal.

Ahsan said the aviation industry in the country has been collapsed due to the irresponsible statements of PM Khan and Aviation minister.

He said a committee has been formed in Punjab carrying personnel from four agencies with an agenda to make false cases against PML-N leaders.

He said if this practice was not abandoned then they would be forced to reveal the names of those who are behind this all.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter filed Narowal Sports Complex reference in an accountability court, nominating PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal, former director-general (DG) Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfraz Rasool, whereas, Asif Shaikh and Muhammad Ahmed were also named among accused.

The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had misused his authority and increased the budget of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million.

The former minister had illegally hijacked the provincial project which costs Rs3 billion instead of Rs730 million spent by spending funds of the federal government.