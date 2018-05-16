Nasir Jamshed to answer PCB’s corruption charges

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has decided to answer Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) corruption charges against him.

According to sources, Jamshed will submit all the answers by May 18 to the PCB which coincides with the same day as the anti-corruption tribunal meeting.

Jamshed will submit the answers through his lawyers and will contest all the charges that the PCB has brought against him.

In February this year, the PCB had issued a Notice of Charge to Jamshed, wherein he had been charged with multiple violations of Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (“the Code”).

The cricketer was already serving a one-year ban for his non-cooperation with the PCB’s spot-fixing investigation during the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed was one of five players who came under the spotlight of the anti-corruption unit following the spot-fixing scandal and was subsequently handed a punishment by the PCB. Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their involvement while Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz were banned for 12 and two months respectively.

