Nasir Shah, Sharjeel jointly inaugurated SWEEP project

KARACHI (NNI): Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated web series created for the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board under the SWEEP project, besides an anthem, an ost song and a video of two awareness messages have also been released.

Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, MD Solid Waste Syed Imtiaz Shah, Project Director Sweep Zubair Ahmed Chana, Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, ZK Phils Director Zeeshan Khan, actor Ahsan Khan, actress Kanza Hashmi and other dignitaries were present in the ceremony. A large number of dignitaries and media representatives attended.

Minister LG address that the purpose of the web series is to inform the public so that they understand their responsibility in cleaning the city.

He added that there are still complaints of poor sanitation in some areas and that the situation should be improved as soon as possible. With regard to awareness, he said that with the cooperation of citizens, we will be able to further improve the quality of cleanliness in the city. Today, a 4-episode web series, an anthem and 2 web awareness commercials have been launched in collaboration with SWEEP Project. I pay tribute to Zubair Ahmad Chana and his entire team, I hope that positive results will be achieved with their hard work and effort. This is the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for the fulfillment of which continuous efforts are going on and Sindh is being led towards development. He added that the scope of sanitation is being widened, apart from Karachi, Sindh Solid Waste has taken over the sanitation arrangements in other cities of Sindh as well.

Minister Information Sharjeel Memon said that first of all, I would like to pay tribute to the Minister of Local Government that it is his good initiative that the sanitation work was started in Karachi and other cities of Sindh after Karachi. As a Muslim, cleanliness is part of our faith. Institutions do not succeed without the support of the people anywhere. There is a dire need for awareness to change social attitudes.

MD Solid Waste Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that since cleanliness is a continuous process, it is a challenge for us to keep the city clean and attract people towards it. Through the series we will be able to explain to the masses, He added that while expanding the scope of sanitation in Sindh, they are also surveying other cities to ensure sanitation arrangements there as well. He said that a strategy has also been formulated in connection with the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. Project Director SWEEP Zubair Ahmad Chana said in a briefing regarding the web series that many issues related to sanitation have been discussed in this series and the public, stakeholders and other civic agencies and organizations have been engaged to solve them. An anthem is created so that people can listen and through it we can convey our message to them.

In the web commercial, you will see an Autobot playing the role of the hero and explaining the utility of waste as well as the problems that waste can solve. On this occasion, the stars of the series Kinza Hashmi and Ahsan Khan also expressed their thoughts regarding the series. While the director of Zee K Films, Zeeshan Khan said, “I hope that this effort of SWEEP project will be liked by the people and will help in keeping the city clean.”