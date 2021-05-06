Nation can’t prosper with ‘island of rich amidst sea of poor’: PM says

Malik Zeeshan Shabbir

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic amenities of life for all.

“The notion of ‘elite capture’ and the prevailing mindset that Pakistan belongs to a particular class only is regrettable,” he said in his address at the launch of Punjab Peri-Urban Housing project for low-income groups.

Imran Khan said no nation could prosper with ‘an island of rich and a big sea of poor’ and regretted that during last 74 years, only a particular elite ruled the country.

He said the elite-centric policies inflicted huge damage upon the poor whose access to civic facilities including health, education and jobs greatly suffered.

The prime minister said his vision was to make powerful answerable to law and strengthen the weaker segments of society.

He said Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina was a model to be emulated where rule of law and justice prevailed regardless of the status of a person. He pointed that Opposition wanted an NRO (deal) from him to spare their corruption, however said that such efforts would go in vain.

He said political elite in the past patronized illegal land grabbing that led to litigation and obstructed development work.

Imran Khan said the government had launched several affordable housing schemes for low-income groups, adding that construction industry was resulting in economic boom in the country.

As construction sector was connected with 30 other industries, he said, the step would help resolve the problems of accommodation and unemployment.

He mentioned that the recently cleared foreclosure law of banks greatly helped in materializing the low-cost housing schemes.

The prime minister said ill-planning of infrastructure and encroachment in cities were leading to civic problems including poor sanitation, pollution and mushroom growth of slums.

He said a plan to equip slums with basic amenities was on cards and vowed to give ownership rights to the slum-dwellers.

The prime minister, who also virtually inaugurated the work at nine other sites including Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chunian, Khanewal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwalla and Sargodha, said the project would facilitate the common man.