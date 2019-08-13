Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with great religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

People are offering sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

ISLAMABAD

President Dr. Arif Alvi offered Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

Diplomats and ambassadors of some Muslim countries also offered their prayer along with the President.

Later, the President mixed with the people and exchanged eid greetings with them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered Eid Prayer at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

LAHORE

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque.

KARACHI

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Eid prayer at Yousuf Mosque near Commissioner Office in Karachi.

MUZAFFARABAD

In Muzaffarabad, main Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eid-Gah.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thousands of people offered eid prayer to express solidarity with people of Kashmir reeling from Indian repression.

Ulema and Scholars in their sermons, highlighted the significance of the day. They strongly condemned massive human rights violations in the Occupied Valley and urged OIC, UN and international community to take serious notice of the deteriorating situation in the valley.

Later, a big solidarity rally was taken out from the Central Eid Gah Muzaffarabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhuto Zardari, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Former Prime Minister and PTI President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chauhdary, AJK cabinet members, leaders and representatives of different political parties and large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

They also chanted vociferous slogans against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and shouted “India Leave Kashmir”.

Addressing the rally, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan government and nation are firmly standing with Kashmiris and his visit to Muzaffarabad is to give a message of solidarity from the government and people of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable; we are one at Kashmir cause. The Foreign Minister said people of Kashmir and Pakistan will go together.

QUETTA

In Quetta, Eid prayers were offered at more than 200 places including Masajids, Eidgahs, open places and Imambargahs while main Eid congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road Quetta.