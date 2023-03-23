Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with tremendous zeal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Thursday celebrated Pakistan Day with great fervor and tremendous zeal as the day was started with a 31-gune salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capital of Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

However, the Pakistan Day parade, one of the striking features of the Day which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad today, has been postponed due to inclement weather, the President’s House said Thursday.

The parade will now be held on March 25. The joint services parade was due to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The parade was already limited and moved from the Parade Ground to the President’s House due to economic conditions.

It is pertinent to note that the day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution that was passed on 23rd March in 1940 in Manto Park during a session of All-India Muslim League (AIML), under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

Today the nation pays homage to Pakistan's founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity & determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland. The day is a reminder that no matter what the challenges, human will is capable of attaining the impossible 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 23, 2023

Sindh governor, CM visit Mazar-i-Quaid

Similarly, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to pray tribute to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day, and offered ‘Fateha’. They laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and sustainable development of Pakistan.

Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid was welcomed by provincial ministers, advisors and Sindh chief secretary.

The Sindh Governor and the Sindh CM also recorded their impressions in the visitor’s book.

Wishing Happy #PakistanDay to all the Pakistanis around the world. May our country grow, prosper and thrive in peace & harmony consistent with the vision of our founding fathers. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 23, 2023

Change of guard at Mazar-i-Iqbal

On Pakistan’s day, a prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A spirited contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Likewise, the contingent also offered a salute at Allama Iqbal mausoleum.

Air Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding at PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK), was the chief guest of the ceremony. He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal and penned down his impression in the visitor’s book. He also offered a special prayer for the safety and prosperity of the nation.

President’s message

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed confidence that Pakistan has the ability to overcome the challenges it faced today and said that working with unity, faith, and discipline would make the country strong and prosperous.

In his message to the nation on Pakistan Day, he mentioned that the country established state institutions, made its defence impregnable, achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the face of natural calamities.

However, he said, “We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, eradicate terrorism and extremism, ensure the political and economic stability of the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens.”

He felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day and said it was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance with Islamic ideals.

“Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan,” he said.

The president said the persecution of minorities, especially the Muslims in India, the rising wave of Hindutva and violence against Muslims, violation of human rights, and brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) proved that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent decision.

He said the also serves as a reminder to take stock of our successes and failures as a nation.

He recalled that at the time of independence, the country faced many challenges such as the settlement and rehabilitation of refugees, constitutional and administrative problems of the nascent state, security threats, laying solid social, economic, and industrial foundations, and the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite these challenges, he said, the country made tremendous achievements in every field through continuous hard work and ability.

PM’s message

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

“I have no doubt that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers,” the prime minister said in a message on Pakistan Day being observed on Thursday.

The prime minister said that the 23rd of March was an epoch-making day in their national history that reminded them of their past, invited them to ponder over the present state of affairs, and inspired them to build a prosperous future.

As they celebrate Pakistan Day and paid tribute to the sacrifices of their founding fathers, they should not lose sight of the challenges staring them in the face, he observed.

“The challenges are topped by a combination of economic instability and the inability to settle the rules of the game. An environment of political chaos explains why we have failed to develop our economy on a sustainable basis,” PM Office

Media Wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

“This day is also the day to renew our pledge,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that it took them back to 1940 when Muslims of the sub-continent approved a resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland they could call their own under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s dream of freedom manifested itself in the form of a resolution representing Muslims’ demands, and aspirations for a separate homeland, he added.

The prime minister said the consequential seven years witnessed history in the making as the Quaid-i-Azam led a relentless struggle to translate the dream of Iqbal into reality. The establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century.

“The last seventy-five years of our journey have seen us fight many crises from wars to natural disasters. There have been many occasions when we overcame the odds and achieved many milestones,” he added.

“Let us use this day to introspect and hold ourselves to account. Only those nations that are capable of analyzing their past, learning from their mistakes, and making amends can achieve true glory,” he added.

As a member of the international community, the prime minister said Pakistan had played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.

CM Naqvi message

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and said that Pakistan Day is a moment to remember the great sacrifices and endless struggle of the Muslims of Pakistan and India.

In his message, the CM said 23 March 1940 was a historic and memorable moment when the Pakistan Resolution was passed.

“On this day 83 years ago, thousands of people gathered in Lahore’s historical Manto Park with the determination of freedom under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said, adding that this day reminds us of the historical struggle, immense sacrifices and firm determination to achieve a separate homeland.

He recalled the sacrifices made by our forefathers, saying that millions of people had to abandon their homes and that countless people had shed their blood to light the candle of independence.

“Today we pay homage to our forefathers for making extraordinary sacrifices to give us an identity,” he said.

In the words of Pakistan’s founders Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, “Pakistan is our identity,” he emphasized that it is our duty as a nation to make every effort to achieve the country’s goals. We are also committed to protect our rich cultural heritage and sense of national identity, he added.

He urged nation to introspect themselves and reaffirm our unflinching love and dedication for Pakistan.