Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam 142nd birth anniversary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistanis are celebrating the 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national zeal today (Tuesday).

According to details, the day started with special prayers for the prosperity, development and progress of the country. Ceremonies will also be held to hoist the national flag in all principal government buildings will be held to mark the birthday of the founder of Pakistan.

Cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy took over guard duties as special ‘Change of Guard’ ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.

The state Radio reported that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail will also visit the mausoleum to pay respects to the nation’s founder

The national flag has been hoisted atop all public and private buildings. Various events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, have been planned for the day.

Quaid-e-Azam was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. He received his early education in Karachi and then went to London for higher education.

A commonly held belief is that he specifically chose to join Lincoln’s Inn because he noticed the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) heading the list of the greatest lawgivers of the world on a plaque at its main entrance.

He completed his law degree in 1896, after which he returned home and kicked off his legal career.

Initially, Quaid struggled for Hindu-Muslim unity in united India as he strived hard for Indian independence, but after facing various disappointments, he began to work for the creation of a separate Muslim state for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah gained special prominence for his 14 points in 1929 in response to Nehru’s report.

The points proved as a turning point for the Pakistan movement as they prompted the Muslims to realize that they needed a country of their own.

With each passing day the demand for a Muslim state gained pace and under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Muslim League gained public support in elections of 1936 and 1946.

On August 4, 1947, Quaid’s dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of India was realized with the creation of Pakistan.

He became the first Governor General of Pakistan and chalked out a strategy to combat the various issues the country was facing at the time.

Sadly, he only survived for 13 months after the creation of Pakistan and died on September 11, 1948.

His mausoleum stands in Karachi and every year, scores of national and international visitors offer fateha there.