Nation needs to raise voice if they want real democracy in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has said that the nation needs to stay united and raised your voice if they wanted to restore the real democracy in the country.

Nawaz Sharif said this while talking to media persons outside the accountability court on Thursday in Islamabad. While referring the PTI sit-in, former premier said that maintained his cool and patience at the time of protests.

Supreme leader of PML-N said that he could have dismissed the subordinate but tried to control the situation with patience and adding that sacking Pervez Rashid and Mushahidullah was a part of tolerance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif had said that all the cases were registered against him after he initiated a treason case against the former dictator Pervez Musharaf.

He added that 2014 sit-in was setup to remove him from the office and adding that he received message from the spy chief to resign from the post during the protest.

Nawaz added in presser at Punjab House Islamabad that whenever a military dictator usurped power from civilians, he brought the whole institution into disrepute. He reiterated that he has nothing but respect for the armed forces of Pakistan.

