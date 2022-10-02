Nation observes death anniversary of comedian Umer Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The first death anniversary of renowned actor, King of Comedy, TV and stage personality, Umer Sharif is being observed.

Umer Sharif, who was born on 19th of April, 1960 in Karachi, started his career from the port city as a stage performer at the age of 19 in 1974.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hy.

He received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992.

Umer Sharif was the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He also received three Graduate Awards.

Umer Sharif was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

He died on this day in 2021 in Germany due to protected illness.