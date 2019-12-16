Nation observes fifth anniversary of APS tragedy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The nation observes the fifth anniversary of Army Public School tragedy today with the pledge that nefarious design of the enemies will never be allowed to succeed.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.